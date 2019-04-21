Teens arrested in slaying of Northern Ireland journalist released without charge
Police in Northern Ireland on Sunday released without charge two teenagers arrested in relation to the killing of a journalist during a riot in Londonderry, also known as Derry.
Lyra McKee was shot dead as she watched clash between nationalist youths, police
Police in Northern Ireland on Sunday released without charge two teenagers arrested in relation to the killing of a journalist during a riot in Londonderry, also known as Derry.
Lyra McKee, 29, an award-winning journalist who was writing a book on the disappearance of young people during decades of violence in Northern Ireland, was shot dead on Thursday as she watched Irish nationalist youths attack police following a raid.
"Two males, aged 18 and 19 ... have been released without charge," the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.