Louisville officer in fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor to be fired

The mayor of Louisville, Ky., said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Mayor Greg Fischer said interim police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney's office.

Taylor, who was Black, was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

Her boyfriend, who called 911, was initially arrested after firing back at officers, but charges were later dropped.

Bianca Austin says she's grateful her niece Breonna Taylor is finally getting "the attention she so well deserves" — but her family is still desperately pursuing answers and justice. Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician, was shot and killed in her bed by plain-clothed police officers in Louisville, Ky., on March 13. 6:29

A letter the chief sent to Hankison said the officer violated standard operating procedures when he "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor."

The letter said he fired the rounds "without supporting facts" that the deadly force was directed at a person posing an immediate threat.

"In fact, the 10 rounds you fired were into a patio door and window which were covered with material that completely prevented you from verifying any person as an immediate threat or more importantly, any innocent persons present," Schroeder said in the letter.

"I find your conduct a shock to the conscience. Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department."

'It's about damn time'

Sam Aguiar, an attorney for Taylor's family, said the move was overdue.

"It's about damn time. It should have happened a long time ago, but thankfully, it's at least happening now," Aguiar said. "This is an officer that's plagued our streets and made this city worse for over a dozen years.… Let's hope that this is a start to some good, strong criminal proceedings against Officer Hankison, because he definitely deserves to at least be charged."

The warrant to search Taylor's home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there. Police used a no-knock search warrant, which allows them to enter without first announcing their presence. Louisville Metro Council recently voted to ban the use of no-knock warrants.

Taylor's shooting death led to protests in the city, which were re-energized after the May 25 killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis sparked outrage. The protests in Louisville turned deadly early June 1, when a local restaurant owner was shot dead by police.

As a result of revelations that officers had their body cameras turned off in the June 1 incident, Fischer relieved the previous chief of police of his duties.

Beyoncé recently joined the call for charges against the officers involved in Taylor's shooting. The superstar said in a letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers "must be held accountable for their actions."