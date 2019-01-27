Skip to Main Content
Suspect arrested after 5 killed in Louisiana shootings
Authorities in Virginia say they have arrested a man suspected in the shooting deaths of five people in Louisiana.

21-year-old had been sought on first-degree murder charges

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says Dakota Theriot was being sought by authorities and was wanted on first-degree murder and other charges. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Authorities say a man suspected in two shootings that left five people dead in Louisiana has been arrested in Virginia.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement that 21-year-old Dakota Theriot was arrested Sunday by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The news release says Theriot will be brought back to Ascension Parish and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons.

Authorities say Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in one parish before going to his parents' house in a neighbouring parish and killing them before fleeing.

Ard said Saturday that Theriot was believed to have been in a relationship with one of the victims, Summer Ernest. Her brother and father were also killed.

