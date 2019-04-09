Actor Lori Loughlin, other parents plead not guilty in U.S. college admissions case

Actor Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and other prominent parents pleaded not guilty to charges that they took part in the sweeping college admissions bribery scam in the United States, according to court documents filed Monday.

Loughlin and Giannulli said they are waiving their right to appear in Boston federal court for their arraignment and plead not guilty to the two charges against them. The judge must approve their request for a waiver to appear.

The two are charged with paying $500,000 US in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither is a rower.

They are among 50 people charged in the nationwide scandal, which authorities say also involved rigging college entrance exam scores.

It's the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department. The scandal embroiled elite universities across the country and laid bare the lengths to which status-seeking parents will go to secure their children a coveted spot.

The couple and more than a dozen other parents were hit last week with money laundering conspiracy charges on top of the mail fraud conspiracy charges they were already facing. Several other indicted parents have also filed court documents entering not guilty pleas.

Loughlin, who played aunt Becky on the sitcom Full House, and Giannulli haven't publicly addressed the allegations against them.

Several other indicted parents have also entered not guilty pleas, while fellow actor Felicity Huffman, who starred in ABC's Desperate Housewives and 12 other parents have agreed to plead guilty. Huffman is scheduled to appear in a Boston court on May 21 to enter her plea.

Rick Singer, the consultant at the centre of the scheme, pleaded guilty to charges including racketeering conspiracy on March 12, the same day the allegations against the parents and coaches were made public in the so-called Operations Varsity Blues investigation.