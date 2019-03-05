3 explosive devices found at London transit hubs

U.K. police have opened a counterterrorism investigation after three suspicious packages containing what appeared to be explosive devices were discovered at major transit hubs in London on Tuesday.

Small improvised explosive devices were found at buildings at Heathrow Airport, London City Airport and Waterloo train station, Metropolitan Police said.

"The packages — all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags [padded envelopes] — have been assessed by specialist officers to be small improvised explosive devices," police said in a statement. "These devices, at this early stage of the investigation, appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened."

The first call came at around 10 a.m. local time with a report of a suspicious package at the Compass Centre, an office building on the grounds of Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport. The package was opened by staff at the building, "causing the device to initiate," police said. "This resulted in part of the package burning."

The second call came in at approximately 11:40 a.m. British Transport Police were called to reports of a suspicious package in the mailroom at Waterloo Station. The package was not opened.

Around noon police were called to a report of a suspicious package at offices at City Aviation House at London City Airport. That package was not opened.

There were no injuries reported. Flights and train service were not affected.

"The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command is treating the incidents as a linked series and is keeping an open mind regarding motives," the statement said.

Police have advised all transport stations throughout Britain to "be vigilant" and to report any suspicious packages.

No arrests have been made, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility.