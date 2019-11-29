Suspect shot dead by police on London Bridge after several people stabbed

Several people were stabbed and a male suspect fatally shot by police Friday afternoon on London Bridge.

London Metropolitan Police cleared the area after officers were called just before 2 p.m. "to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge."

In subsequent updates, the force said the incident was being treated "as though it is terror related," and that a "number of people" had been stabbed without offering further details.

"I must stress, we retain an open mind as to any motive," said Neil Basu, assistant commissioner with the Met Police.

Basu said at a brief news conference that the suspect died at the scene and that it was believed he was wearing a "hoax explosive device."

An incident involving a stabbing call to police prompted an evacuation from an area near London Bridge in central London on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA/The Associated Press)

Basu said updates about the status of the injured would be provided as soon as possible.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to everybody who's been involved in this and is anxiously waiting information on their loved ones," he said.

Witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be fighting on the bridge and hearing several gunshots.

Amanda Hunter said she was on a bus crossing the bridge when she heard shots.

"[The bus] all of a sudden stopped and there was commotion, and I looked out the window and I just saw these three police officers going over to a man," she told the BBC.

"It seemed like there was something in his hand, I'm not 100 per cent sure, but then one of the police officers shot him."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Interior Minister Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan all expressed concern and said they were being updated on developments.

"We must — and we will — stay resolute in our determination to stand strong and united in the face of terror," said Khan, who thanked emergency responders. "Those who seek to attack us and divide us will never succeed.

Police could be seen ushering people away from the northern end of the bridge, which links the city's business district with the south bank of the River Thames.

Police were urging people to stay away from the area.

Cars and buses on the busy bridge were at a standstill, with a white truck stopped diagonally across the lanes.

(CBC News)

British Transport Police said London Bridge station, one of the city's busiest rail hubs, was closed and trains were not stopping there.

London Bridge was the scene of a June 2017 attack when ISIS-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two, before stabbing several people to death in nearby Borough Market.

In March 2017, an attacker fatally struck four people with a car on nearby Westminster Bridge and then fatally stabbed a police officer before security forces shot and killed him in a courtyard outside Parliament.