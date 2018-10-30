Crashed Lion Air jet may have been found, offical says

A top Indonesian military official says the Lion Air jet that crashed Monday may have been found in the Java Sea.

Armed forces chief Hadi Tjahjanto says a search and rescue effort has identified the possible seabed location of the jet. Debris and some human remains were found previously but not the main fuselage and the black boxes.

The two-month-old Boeing jet crashed Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Tjahjanto said a team would be sent to the identified location to confirm the findings.

Relatives numbed by grief have provided samples for DNA tests to help identify victims of the crash, which has reignited concerns about safety in Indonesia's fast-growing aviation industry.

The crash is the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea in December 2014, killing all 162 on board.

Indonesian airlines were barred in 2007 from flying to Europe because of safety concerns, though several were allowed to resume services in the following decade. The ban was completely lifted in June. The U.S. lifted a decade-long ban in 2016.

Lion Air, a discount carrier, is one Indonesia's youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations. Earlier this year it confirmed a deal to buy 50 new Boeing narrow-body aircraft worth an estimated $6.2 billion US. It has been expanding aggressively in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing region of more than 600 million people.