Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Monica Lewinsky scandal, dies at 70

Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of U.S. President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at age 70.

The Associated Press ·
Linda Tripp, right, speaks to the press in front of the Federal Courthouse in Washington in July 1998, after testifying before the federal grand jury investigating U.S. President Bill Clinton. Tripp died Wednesday at age 70. (William Philpott/AFP/Getty Images)

Her death was confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha. He provided no further details.

In August 1994, Tripp became a public affairs specialist at the Pentagon, where Lewinsky worked after being a White House intern. The two reportedly became friends.

Tripp made secret tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, who told her she had had an affair with Clinton. Tripp turned almost 20 hours of tapes over to Kenneth Starr, the independent prosecutor investigating the president, prompting the investigation that led to his impeachment.

As news broke Wednesday that Tripp was near death, Lewinsky tweeted that she hoped for her recovery "no matter the past."


 
