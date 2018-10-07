20 dead after limo going down hill in New York state crashes into bystanders

Twenty people have died in a crash in upstate New York that local officials said Sunday involved two vehicles, including a limousine that ended up crashing into bystanders at a crowded tourist spot.

Local officials said the limo, reportedly carrying members of a wedding party, was speeding down a hill and crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 270 kilometres north of New York City, on Saturday.

The store is a popular spot for people looking to take in the fall tree colours.

Devastating update to Saturday's big crash in Schoharie County: State Police now say 20 dead from limo wreck<a href="https://t.co/XL460ED03a">https://t.co/XL460ED03a</a> <a href="https://t.co/3rxQC4RIsl">pic.twitter.com/3rxQC4RIsl</a> —@ReedGazette

A person with knowledge of the investigation, and who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that 18 of the victims were in the limo and two were bystanders.

State police confirmed the death toll and said the crash involved two vehicles.

'I heard someone screaming'

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the store thanked emergency responders for their actions. On Sunday, the store posted that it was open "and could use your hugs."

"We are doing our best to cope and grieve," the post said. "We are a big family at the Apple Barrel, and part of the bigger family of Schoharie. We cope by being together. And that is why we are open."

Witnesses described chaos, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

Schoharie, N.Y., where the crash occurred, is located about 270 kilometres north of New York City. (Google Maps)

"I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth," Bridey Finegan of Schoharie told WNYT NewsChannel 13.

Authorities didn't release names of victims or other specifics, but state police set up a hotline for family members.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

An afternoon news conference is planned.

With files from CBC