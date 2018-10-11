Limo company operator pleads not guilty to homicide counts in New York limo crash that killed 20

The operator of a limousine company has pleaded not guilty to 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York last October.

Nauman Hussain was arraigned Wednesday in Schoharie County Court. State police have said the 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limousine should not have been on the road due to safety issues.

The limo allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed beside a country store on Oct. 6.

Defence lawyer Lee Kindlon said in a court brief that records demonstrate the company made an effort to maintain the limo's road-worthiness. He said the road design contributed to the crash.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of the deadly crash in Schoharie, N.Y., on Oct. 6, 2018. (WTEN/Associated Press)

The limo was carrying four sisters, other relatives and friends to a birthday celebration when it blew through a stop sign and slammed into a parked SUV outside a store in upstate New York, officials said at the time.

All 18 people in the limo and two pedestrians were killed. It was characterized by authorities as the deadliest U.S. transportation accident in nearly a decade.

Hussain has been free on $150,000 US bail bond since October. Judge George Bartlett raised it Wednesday to $225,000 cash or $450,000 bond.