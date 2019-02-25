Pence, Freeland to address Venezuela crisis as Lima Group meets in Colombia

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence is set to announce "concrete steps" and "clear actions" to address the Venezuela crisis when he meets on Monday with regional leaders in Bogota, Colombia, a senior U.S. administration official said.

The official declined to comment on what the new measures would entail ahead of Pence's speech, to be delivered to a summit of the Lima Group around 10:30 a.m. ET after he meets with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who has been instrumental in the formation and progress of the Lima Group, which includes 13 Latin American countries, will attend in Bogota.

"For the past two years, the world has watched with great concern as Venezuela, under Nicolas Maduro's rule, has descended into chaos," Freeland said in a statement late ast week. "Throughout all of this, the international community has been vocal in standing up for the rights of Venezuelans.

"Monday's meeting of the Lima Group will build on the important work that Canada is doing with its partners in the Lima Group to support the people of Venezuela in their fight for freedom and democracy."

Heading to Bogota, Colombia tomorrow to address the Lima Group to voice solidarity w/ regional leaders for freedom & against Maduro. Meeting with Colombian President <a href="https://twitter.com/IvanDuque?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IvanDuque</a> & Venezuela’s only legitimate President - <a href="https://twitter.com/jguaido?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jguaido</a>. It’s time for a free & democratic Venezuela. —@VP

As the group met in Ottawa earlier this month, Canada pledged $53 million in humanitarian aid and development support, focused on the needs of Venezuelans who have fled the country.

Over 3 million have fled country

On Friday, UN refugee and migration agencies said some 3.4 million people have now fled Venezuela, up from a November estimate of three million.

The UNCHR and the International Organization for Migration said Colombia hosts the highest number of Venezuela emigrants — more than 1.1 million — followed by Peru with 506,000 and Chile with 288,000. Brazil has taken in 96,000 Venezuelans.

The meeting Monday comes after convoys of aid were blocked at the Venezuelan border by forces and gangs loyal to Maduro. Separate clashes between protesters and Venezuelan troops took place near the country's border with Colombia and Brazil, with dozens injured and at least four reported killed.

"Canada is deeply concerned by the acts of violence allegedly perpetrated by the Maduro regime, designed to block the entry of relief items from neighbouring countries," Canada's Foreign Ministry said Friday. "Canada calls for these unacceptable attacks to be investigated and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice."

Canada, the United States and most other Western nations no longer recognize Maduro as the country's leader.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other Western leaders have recognized Guaido, the head of Venezuela's national assembly, as interim president. The official said Washington wants to find ways to empower him. In recent weeks, Trump has said all options were on the table for supporting Guaido and has declined to rule out the use of military force.

Watch: Freeland speaks to CBC on Feb. 4 about Venezuela crisis

'I think what history shows is once a leader of an authoritarian regime discovers there are no alternatives, that is when you see democracy restored,' says Freeland. 14:13

Maduro retains the backing of both Russia and China.

Beijing has lent more than $50 billion to Venezuela through oil-for-loan agreements over the past decade, securing energy supplies for its fast-growing economy.

"We again call on the government and opposition in Venezuela to seek a political resolution under the framework of the constitution and law, and call on the international community to do more that really benefits Venezuela's stability, economic development and improvement in livelihoods," China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

China "hopes the international community can provide constructive help to Venezuela under the precondition of respecting Venezuela's sovereignty," it added.