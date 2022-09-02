VIDEO: Earthquakes rattle Liechtenstein as parliament debates quake insurance
Two small earthquakes struck in short succession, prompting lawmakers to pause debate
Two earthquakes hit Liechtenstein just as lawmakers in the tiny Alpine principality were debating the pros and cons of quake insurance.
Lawmaker Bettina Petzold-Maehr had just warned that the chances of all Liechtenstein citizens being affected by an earthquake striking the country were high when the first small temblor hit, shortly before 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.
Petzold-Maehr laughed and continued until the second quake struck and caused the room to shake visibly.
"This is getting a bit much; you never know if there'll be aftershocks," speaker Albert Frick said, announcing a 15-minute recess.
Records by the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences showed a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Liechtenstein, which is sandwiched between Switzerland and Austria, Thursday afternoon.
Liechtenstein police said no injuries or damage were reported, and gave a magnitude of 3.9 for the quake.
Liechtenstein has a population of just under 39,000 and a surface area of 60 square kilometres, making it slightly smaller than Washington, D.C.
