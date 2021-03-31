Skip to Main Content
G. Gordon Liddy, ex-FBI agent who helped orchestrate Watergate break-in, dead at 90

G. Gordon Liddy, a brash former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the 1972 Watergate break-in, a crime that began the unraveling of Richard Nixon's presidency, died on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. He was 90.

1972 burglary of Democratic National Committee headquarters led to demise of Richard Nixon's presidency

Thomson Reuters ·
G. Gordon Liddy, a Watergate conspirator, arriving at Baltimore's federal courthouse on Jan. 16, 2001. Liddy died Tuesday at age 90, the Washington Post reported. (Roberto Borea/The Associated Press)

