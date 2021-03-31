G. Gordon Liddy, ex-FBI agent who helped orchestrate Watergate break-in, dead at 90
1972 burglary of Democratic National Committee headquarters led to demise of Richard Nixon's presidency
G. Gordon Liddy, a brash former FBI agent who helped orchestrate the 1972 Watergate break-in at the Washington, D.C., headquarters of the Democratic National Committee, a crime that began the unravelling of Richard Nixon's presidency, died on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported.
