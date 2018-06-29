Libya says 100 migrants bound for Europe missing after boat capsizes

Libya's coast guard said Friday that about 100 migrants are missing at sea and feared dead after their boat capsized off the coast of this North African country.

The Libyans managed to rescue 14 migrants, coast guard spokesperson Ayoub Gassim told The Associated Press. He couldn't provide definitive numbers for the migrants who were on board or their nationalities.

The boat capsized east of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, he added. It was unclear when they embarked on the perilous trip for Europe or from where they had set off.

Libya has emerged as a major transit point to Europe for those fleeing poverty and civil war elsewhere in Africa and the Middle East. Traffickers have exploited Libya's chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

EU deal at summit

Meanwhile, the UN's migration and refugee agencies praised a European Union deal to take in migrants from across the Mediterranean region, while cautioning that details need to be specified and pointing out that the involvement of the African Union is "indispensable."

Leonard Doyle, spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, said it was "very pleased at the solidarity and consensus" that emerged from an EU summit in Brussels, in particular with the "front-line states" like Italy.

Doyle said he believed most of the "disembarkation centres" planned by the EU would be in Europe, though he said it was up to the EU to determine which countries would host them.

Charlie Yaxley, a spokesperson for refugee agency UNHCR, said it was "still awaiting the legal analysis" of the summit's outcome, but would welcome greater collaboration on asylum.

He noted that, for the fifth year in a row, more than 1,000 migrants had died in the Mediterranean, calling it a "grim milestone."