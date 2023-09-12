Over 10,000 feared missing in Libya after devastating floods, hundreds confirmed dead

About a quarter of Libya's eastern city of Derna was wiped out after dams burst in a storm, the administration in the area said on Tuesday, and the Red Cross said 10,000 people were feared to be missing across the country after Storm Daniel barrelled across the Mediterranean.

At least 1,000 bodies had already been recovered in the city of Derna alone, and officials expected the death toll would be much higher.

A Reuters journalist on the way to Derna, a coastal city of around 125,000 people, saw vehicles overturned on the edges of roads, trees knocked down, and abandoned, flooded houses.

"I returned from Derna. It is very disastrous. Bodies are lying everywhere —in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings," Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation and member of the emergency committee in the administration that controls the east, told Reuters by phone.

Streets are flooded after storm Danial in Marj, Libya on Monday. (Libya Almasar TV/The Associated Press)

"The number of bodies recovered in Derna is more than 1,000," he said. "I am not exaggerating when I say that 25 per cent of the city has disappeared. Many, many buildings have collapsed."

Abu Chkiouat later told Al Jazeera that he expected the total number of dead across the country to reach more than 2,500, as the number of missing people was rising.

"We can confirm from our independent sources of information that the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 so far," Tamer Ramadan, the head of a delegation of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told reporters in Geneva via video link from Tunisia.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Libya?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Libya</a> is facing large-scale devastating disaster,efforts are huge but yet challenges and needs are way more beyond what current efforts can do. Support from all international actors to <a href="https://twitter.com/LibyaRC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LibyaRC</a> and Libyan people is strongly needed now<a href="https://twitter.com/ifrc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ifrc</a> stands ready to coordinate <a href="https://t.co/EijIK40RSO">https://t.co/EijIK40RSO</a> —@drTamer_Ramadan

Foreign governments plan aid

Videos showed a wide torrent running through Derna's city centre after dams burst. Ruined buildings stood on either side.

Another video shared on Facebook, which Reuters could not independently verify, appeared to show dozens of bodies covered in blankets on the pavement.

Convoys of aid and assistance were heading toward the city.

Libya is politically divided between east and west and public services have crumbled since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that prompted years of conflict.

The internationally recognized government in Tripoli does not control eastern areas but has dispatched aid to Derna, with at least one relief flight leaving from the western city of Misrata on Tuesday, a Reuters journalist on the plane said.

The Health Ministry in Tripoli said a plane carrying 14 tonnes of medical equipment, drugs and body bags, along with health-care workers, headed Tuesday to Benghazi. Other agencies across the country said they would send humanitarian aid to Derna.

Members of Libya's Youth Hostels Association unload medical aid that arrived by plane at Al Abraq airport, on Tuesday in Al Abraq, Libya. (Ayman Al-Sahili/Reuters)

Foreign governments also sent messages of support to Libya. Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates were among those that said they would send humanitarian assistance and teams to help with search and rescue efforts.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi convened his military commanders on Tuesday to arrange urgent assistance to its western neighbour. He said in televised comments that the military would deploy equipment and personnel in coordination with eastern Libyan forces to help affected communities.

The U.S. Embassy said Monday it was contacting the United Nations and Libyan authorities on how to deliver aid to the most affected areas.