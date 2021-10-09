Skip to Main Content
Lebanon power outage expected to last several days, official says

Lebanon has no centrally generated electricity after the country's two biggest power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage, a government official said on Saturday.

The Zahrani power plant near the city of Sidon, Lebanon, is one of two generating stations that have shut down in the country due to a fuel shortage. (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images)

Lebanon has no centrally generated electricity after the country's two biggest power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage, a government official told Reuters on Saturday.

"The Lebanese power network completely stopped working at noon today, and it is unlikely that it will work until next Monday, or for several days," the official said.

The thermoelectric plant has stopped at Zahrani power station, after the Deir Ammar plant stopped on Friday due to a fuel shortage.

The official said the state electricity company would try to use the army's fuel oil reserve to operate the power plants temporarily, but that would not happen anytime soon.

A woman and child walk past a portable generator in Sidon in this photo taken on Aug, 11. Power cuts have plagued the country in recent months and many businesses and homes have turned to using private generators for electricity. (Aziz Taher/Reuters)

Many Lebanese normally rely on private generators run on diesel, although that is in short supply.

Lebanon has been paralyzed by an economic crisis, which has deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up. The Lebanese currency has sunk by 90 per cent since 2019.

