Former Lebanon PM Diab charged with homicide in 2020 port explosion

The judge probing the 2020 Beirut blast has charged Lebanon's top public prosecutor, the then-prime minister and other senior current and former officials in connection with the devastating explosion, judicial sources said and court summonses show.

Judge Tarek Bitar unexpectedly resumed an inquiry on Monday after it was paralyzed for more than a year by political resistance and legal complaints filed by top officials he was seeking to question.

The explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, was caused by hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port in poor conditions after it was unloaded there in 2013. So far, no senior official has been held to account.

Bitar has charged ex-prime minister Hassan Diab and former ministers with homicide with probable intent, according to court summonses seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

He also charged Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat, the head of Lebanon's domestic intelligence agency Major General Abbas Ibrahim, former army commander Jean Kahwaji and other current and former security and judicial officials, court sources said.

Hassan Diab speaks at the government palace in Beirut while serving as a caretaker prime minister, on March 6, 2021. Diab expressed confidence in the immediate aftermath of the explosion that he was not culpable. (Dalati Nohra/Reuters)

It was not immediately clear what they had been charged with, but one judicial source said Bitar had found Oweidat had not acted responsibly with regard to the ammonium nitrate.

Reuters could not immediately reach Diab or Oweidat for comment. Ibrahim declined to comment on reports he had been charged when contacted by Reuters on Monday. Kahwaji declined to comment.

All those previously charged by Bitar have denied wrongdoing.

Stop-and-start process

Oweidat on Tuesday sent Bitar an official letter saying that Bitar's probe remained suspended and that no official decision had been taken on whether he could continue investigating, according to a copy of the correspondence seen by Reuters.

Bitar's previous efforts to interrogate top officials over the explosion that killed 220 people and shattered parts of Beirut have been hindered by factions including the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The Current 19:26 Two years after Beirut blast, fight for justice and stability drags on Two years since the massive explosion in Beirut — what's changed? Guest host Peter Armstrong talks to Mariana Fodoulian about seeking justice for her sister Gaia, who was killed in the blast; and investigative journalist Habib Battah discusses the obstacles facing Lebanon’s people.

The group has campaigned against Bitar as he sought to question its allies, and it also accused Washington of meddling in the probe. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah repeatedly called for Bitar to be replaced in 2021.

The investigation was paralyzed in early 2022 by the retirement of judges from a court that must rule on several such complaints against Bitar before he can continue.

The court has been awaiting the appointment of new judges to resume its work, a step authorities have not taken.

Bitar met French judges visiting Beirut last week as part of a French investigation into the explosion, whose victims included two French nationals. He was unable to share documents with them at the time because the investigation was frozen.

A man stands next to graffiti at the damaged port area in the aftermath of the massive explosion in Beirut, on Aug. 11, 2020. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Bitar resumed work on the basis of a legal interpretation challenging the reasons for its suspension, the judicial sources said.

Previous Diab charge didn't stick

Diab, an academic, became prime minister in January 2020 and resigned less than a week after the blast.

Bitar's predecessor swiftly charged him and several former officials with negligence over the chemicals, but that judge was removed in 2021 following political interference in the file.

WATCH | Ammonium nitrate has many uses, but is dangerous without oversight:

How ammonium nitrate is stored in Canada to avoid explosion Duration 2:05 Storage of ammonium nitrate is strictly regulated in Canada to avoid a disaster like the explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday.

Diab said in a statement in 2020 that he was confident his hands were clean and that he had dealt transparently with the file of the Beirut port explosion.

Bitar has scheduled questioning with 15 people throughout the month of February, according to judicial sources.

But legal experts and even relatives of victims expect him to encounter continued pushback.

Nizar Saghieh of watchdog NGO Legal Agenda said officials may try to dispute the legitimacy of Bitar's resumption, while the judiciary or security forces could refuse to carry out procedural steps for the charges to be served.