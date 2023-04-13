FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guard member in leak of classified Pentagon documents

The FBI arrested a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in connection with the leak of highly classified Pentagon documents.

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the war in Ukraine was taken into custody on Thursday by federal agents, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.

Investigators believe that the guardsman, who specializes in intelligence, led the online chat group where the documents were posted.

Garland identified the guardsman as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, and said he would be charged with the unauthorized removal of classified national defence information.

FBI agents converged Thursday at Teixeira's Massachusetts home, and heavily armed tactical agents took a man wearing a T-shirt and shorts into custody outside the property.

It was not immediately clear if Teixeira had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, and a phone message left at a number believed to belong to his mother was not immediately returned.

Police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., on Thursday amid an arrest in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war. (Michelle R. Smith/The Associated Press)

The emergence of Teixeira as the primary suspect is bound to raise questions about how the highest-profile intelligence leak in years — one that continues to unfold with almost daily revelations of highly classified documents — could have been caused by such a young, low-ranking service member.

The Biden administration has scrambled for days to contain the fallout from the leaked information, which has publicized potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine's air defence capabilities and exposed private assessments by allies on an array of intelligence matters.

'A criminal act'

The National Guard did not confirm his identity but said in a statement, "We are aware of the investigation into the alleged role a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman may have played in the recent leak of highly classified documents."

Air Force Brig.-Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesperson, referred all questions about the case to the Justice Department. But he said, "We have rules in place. Each of us signs a nondisclosure agreement. This is a criminal act, a willful violation of those."

The Biden administration has been working to assess the diplomatic and national security consequences of the leaked documents since they were first reported last week. A top Pentagon spokesperson told reporters earlier this week that the disclosures present a "very serious risk to national security," and the Justice Department opened an investigation to identify the person responsible.