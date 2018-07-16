An explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off Hawaii's Big Island, injuring at least 13 people Monday, officials said.

A woman in her 20s is in serious condition with a broken thigh bone, and other passengers had burns and scrapes, the Hawaii County Fire Department and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

Ambulances took the woman and three others to the hospital after the boat returned to shore. Nine people with superficial injuries drove themselves to the hospital, and an additional 10 passengers were treated at the harbour for superficial injuries.

The people were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting on the Big Island with greater force since early May. Several companies operate such tours.

Officials have warned of the danger of getting close to lava entering the ocean, saying the interaction can create clouds of acid and fine glass.

The U.S. Coast Guard in May instituted a safety zone where lava flows the ocean off the Big Island. It prohibits vessels from getting closer than 300 metres from ocean-entry points.

The agency allows experienced boat operators to apply for a special licence to get up to 50 metres from where lava sizzles into the sea.

The molten rock is coming from the Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting from a rural residential area since early May and has destroyed more than 700 homes. But until now, the only serious injury was to a man who was hit by flying lava that broke his leg.

Officials were interviewing injured passengers at a hospital.