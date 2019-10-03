Las Vegas massacre survivors, families reach $735M settlement with MGM Resorts
58 killed, over 800 wounded in deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history
Survivors and family of 58 people who were slain in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history have reached a settlement of at least $735 million US with MGM Resorts, a law firm representing the victims said Thursday.
MGM Resorts owns the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas where Stephen Paddock, 64, fired over 1,100 rounds from his 32nd-floor suite into a crowd of 22,000 people at an outdoor country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017, killing 58 and wounding over 800 others before killing himself.
Representatives for MGM Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In July 2018, MGM Resorts International tried to sue victims in at least seven states in a bid to get federal courts to declare the company had no liability for the mass shooting.
"While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families," Robert Eglet, a lead counsel representing some 2,500 plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement.
The total settlement amount might rise to $800 million, depending on how many claimants choose to participate, according to the law firm Eglet Adams.
