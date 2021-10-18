Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Large tracts of La Palma, Spain, scarred by lava flows | CBC News Loaded
World
·
Video
Large tracts of La Palma, Spain, scarred by lava flows
Drone footage revealed the massive scale of damage the Spanish island of La Palma has suffered throughout the course of several weeks of volcanic activity. (Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera)
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 2:39 PM ET | Last Updated: October 18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now