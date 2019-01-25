LaGuardia Airport flights halted due to staffing issues amid partial government shutdown

Flights at New York City's LaGuardia Airport have been temporarily halted due to staffing issues, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said on its website that air traffic control staffing shortages were creating delays at LaGuardia, Philadelphia and Newark airports.

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities," the agency wrote on Twitter, without specifying which two facilities. "We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between the aircraft as needed."

The issues come amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, which affects federal workers including air-traffic controllers. Friday marks the day federal workers miss their second paycheque since the shutdown began.

Air Canada and WestJet are among Canadian airlines operating flights to LaGuardia.

In Toronto, numerous delays were reported at Pearson International Airport.