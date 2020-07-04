Barcelona's iconic La Sagrada Familia basilica reopens to health workers after COVID-19 closure

Barcelona's iconic La Sagrada Familia basilica has reopened its doors for visits exclusively for health workers after nearly four months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The basilica invited a first group of health workers on Saturday to visit the temple designed by architect Antoni Gaudi. More will be able to visit on Sunday and on July 11-12 during a reopening phase the church is calling an "homage" to doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

That will be followed by a second phase just for residents of Barcelona. The church says it is still waiting to announce when visitors from outside the city will be permitted entry.

La Sagrada Familia is Barcelona's top tourist site, with 4.5 million visitors in 2019.