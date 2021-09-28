Skip to Main Content
Lava from Spanish volcano reaches ocean 9 days after eruption

Red-hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma has reached the Atlantic Ocean, nine days after it started to flow down the mountains, wrecking buildings and destroying crops.

Officials had warned of possible explosions and clouds of toxic gases when lava reached the sea

Red-hot lava meets the sea

Video shows the first moments that lava from a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean. There are concerns the lava's contact with the water could lead to explosions and clouds of toxic gas. 0:45

Red-hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountains, wrecking buildings and destroying crops.

Reuters images showed clouds of white steam billowing up from the Playa Nueva area. Officials had warned of possible explosions and clouds of toxic gases when the lava reaches the sea.

The Canary Islands's emergency service urged those outdoors to immediately find a safe place to shelter. No injuries have been reported.

"When the lava reaches the sea, the lockdown must be strictly observed," Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca response committee, said earlier on Tuesday.

Lava has been flowing down the volcano's western flank toward the sea since Sept. 19, destroying almost 600 houses and banana plantations in La Palma, which neighbours Tenerife in the Canary Islands archipelago off the North African coast.

Lava is seen flowing into the sea as smoke rises following the eruption of a volcano, in the Port of Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, Tuesday. (Nacho Doce/Reuters)

Thousands flee, others locked down

Thousands have been evacuated from the island and three coastal villages were locked down on Monday in anticipation of the lava meeting the Atlantic Ocean.

Spain classified La Palma as a disaster zone on Tuesday, a move that will trigger financial support for the island.

A woman watches from Tijarafe as lava flows into the sea. (Jon Nazca/Reuters)

The government announced a first package of $15.6 million Cdn, which includes around $7.4 million to buy houses, with the rest to acquire furniture and essential household goods, government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said.

One resident who was evacuated last week from the village of Tacande de Arriba was delighted to find his house still standing and his pet cats unscathed.

"It's a good feeling, a fantastic feeling," said Gert Waegerle, 75, who fled the advancing lava with his five turtles on Friday, but had to leave the cats behind.

"I am super happy because in the end, everything turned out fine."

