Son of Louisiana sheriff's deputy charged after fires at African-American churches

Authorities have arrested a person in connection with suspicious fires at three historic black churches in southern Louisiana, a federal prosecutor said.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced late Wednesday a suspect was in custody in a news release labelling the fires "despicable acts."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and several federal and local officials outlined the charges at a Thursday morning news conference in St. Landry Parish in the southern part of the state. There, more information was expected on a case that had rattled many in and around Opelousas, a city of about 16,000.

The suspect was identified as Holden Matthews, 21. Multiple local media outlets report that Matthews, who is white, is the son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputy.

Bobby Guidroz, the sheriff for St. Landy Parish, said his deputy was "shocked and hurt, as any father would be."

'In terrible shape'

"He was in terrible shape," after learning his son was a suspect, Guidroz said.

According to a news release, Matthews faces three counts of simple arson of a religious building, each of which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Edwards characterized the fires as "evil acts."

"You have caused hurt, [but] you cannot destroy our faith," said Dana Nichols, the ATF agent in charge, her voice cracking with emotion.

Police said an assortment of forensic and other information led to the arrest. A motive has not been definitively established, they said, but federal officials are investigating whether it was "bias motivated."

The targeted churches

The fires happened within 10 days at similar sites — rural, African American churches fronting small cemeteries. Each was gutted by flames that left only partial shells of brick walls standing.

"It's like the '60s again," said Earnest Hines, a deacon at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church — the site of the last fire.

But Hines and others connected to the churches were careful not to automatically label the fires as racist acts.

"I don't know why this happened, and we don't need to jump to conclusions," said Hines, a member of the church for more than 40 years. "We need to let them investigate, let the evidence come out."

The first fire torched the St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre last month. Days later, the Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas were burned. Each was more than 100 years old, with mostly African-American congregations.

The churches were empty at the time of the fires, and no one was injured.

Fire Marshal H. (Butch) Browning, who declared all three fires suspicious, said, "If you're going to turn to a house of God, turn to it for resurrection."

The investigation was joined by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and many people from state agencies in Louisiana. ATF investigators were still probing the site of the last fire Wednesday.

"We're sort of overwhelmed," Harry Richard, pastor of Greater Union, said Wednesday. He, too, urged caution in assigning a motive.

"We're not going to speculate. It's still under investigation," Richard said.