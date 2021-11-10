Kyle Rittenhouse tells trial the first man he shot in Kenosha threatened to kill him, grabbed his gun

Kyle Rittenhouse testified at his homicide trial on Wednesday that the first man he shot and killed during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha, Wis., twice threatened to kill him and later grabbed the barrel of his gun before he fired it.

Apologizing to the court for his language, Rittenhouse said Joseph Rosenbaum was walking down the street with his chain and screamed, "If I catch any of you [expletives] alone I'm going to [expletive)] kill you!"

And later, he testified, Rosenbaum said: "I'm going to cut your [expletive] hearts out! Rittenhouse said Rosenbaum also called them "N-words." But he said he didn't want to repeat the word in court.

After firing the shots that killed Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse said he heard people in the crowd gathered saying, "Get his ass!"

The former police youth cadet was 17 when he went to Kenosha during the summer of 2020 with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he has said was an effort to safeguard property from the damaging protests that broke out over the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.

Earlier in his testimony Wednesday, he denied going to Kenosha that night looking for trouble.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to all 7 charges

Prosecutors used more than five days of testimony to try to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor on the night of the shootings. But the prosecution's witnesses often bolstered the young man's claim of self-defence.

Rittenhouse's decision to testify came despite several legal experts saying that an underwhelming prosecution case had made it less likely he would need to do so.

Rittenhouse, now 18, could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him. He has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he faces, including two counts of homicide, one reckless and one intentional, and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.

Rittenhouse shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum at close range. Then, as members of the crowd set upon him, he killed Anthony Huber, a 26-year-old protester seen on video clubbing Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

Rittenhouse carries his weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., before the shootings that attracted national attention in a summer of racial justice protests. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times/The Associated Press)

Rittenhouse then wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, a 27-year-old protester and volunteer medic who admitted pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse just before he was shot.

The case has stirred debate over vigilantism, the right to bear arms and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. that summer over the killing of George Floyd and other police violence against Black people.