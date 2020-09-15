The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of a lawsuit from Taylor's family, The Associated Press has learned.

The settlement would be the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case, according to a person who has seen the settlement. The person asked to not be identified because the settlement has not been announced publicly.

The Louisville Courier-Journal cited two anonymous sources confirming the settlement. A news conference providing further details is expected to take place in the city at 2 p.m. ET.

Taylor's shooting by police serving a narcotics warrant at her home has sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls nationwide for the officers to be charged in her death. The state's attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is investigating police actions in the March 13 shooting.

The lawsuit, filed in April by her mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a "no-knock" warrant to enter the Black woman's apartment in March. Taylor, 26, was shot several times, and police found no drugs at her home.

Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, speaks on Aug. 28 at a march in Washington. Her daughter was shot to death by police in March in a so-called no-knock raid. (Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press)

Palmer has said she is trying to be patient about the results of Cameron's criminal investigation and the long wait, which is now six months since her daughter's death.

In that time, her daughter's slaying — along with George Floyd and others — has become a rallying cry for protesters seeking a reckoning on racial justice and police reform. High-profile celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and LeBron James have called for the officers to be charged in Taylor's death.

Palmer's lawsuit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Taylor's apartment the night of the March raid, striking Taylor several times. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was in the apartment with her and fired a single shot that struck an officer in the leg. Walker said he didn't hear police announce themselves and said he thought he was guarding against an intruder.

The warrant was one of five issued in a wide-ranging investigation of a drug trafficking suspect who was a former boyfriend of Taylor's. That man, Jamarcus Glover, was arrested at a different location about 16 kilometres away from Taylor's apartment on the same evening.

The settlement will include reforms on how warrants are handled by police. The city of Louisville is expected to announce the details Tuesday afternoon.

The city has already taken some reform measures, including passing a law named after Taylor that bans the use of the no-knock warrants. Police typically use them in drug cases over concern that evidence could be destroyed if they announce their arrival.

Mayor Greg Fischer fired former police chief Steve Conrad in June and last week named Yvette Gentry, a former deputy chief, as the new interim police chief.

Gentry would be the first Black woman to lead the force of about 1,200 sworn officers. The department has also fired Brett Hankison, one of the three officers who fired shots at Taylor's apartment that night. Hankison is appealing the dismissal.

The largest settlement previously paid in a misconduct case was $8.5 million US in 2012, to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit, according to news reports.