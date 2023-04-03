Kosovo's ex-president pleads not guilty as war crimes, crimes against humanity trial opens

Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaçi on Monday pleaded not guilty to charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity as his trial began at a special court in The Hague, with protesters rallying outside in support of a leader once feted by the West.

Thaçi and three co-defendants face 10 charges of persecution, murder, torture and forced disappearance of people during and shortly after the 1998-99 insurgency that eventually brought Kosovo independence from Serbia and made him a hero among many compatriots at home and abroad.

Prosecutor Alex Whiting said the four had targeted political opponents, as well as minority ethnic Serbs and Roma, imprisoning hundreds across Kosovo in terrible conditions and murdering 102 of them.

Most victims were members of Kosovo's 90 per cent ethnic Albanian majority, he said.

"There can be no justification ... for arbitrarily detaining civilians and persons out of combat and subjecting them to abuse, torture, and murder.... That is why the prosecution brought this case, to vindicate the rule of law and the principle that nobody is above the law, even during wartime," Whiting said.

The four defendants, all principal leaders of the former guerrilla Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and later in peacetime politics of the small Balkan country, all pleaded not guilty shortly after hearings got underway.

"I understand the indictment and I am fully not guilty," Thaçi, 54, said in court. Dressed in a dark pinstripe suit, the tall, strapping Thaçi looked pale and greyer after two years in detention.

Supporters of Thaçi and three other defendants protest in The Hague on Monday, away from the special court where the trial is taking place. (Peter Dejong/The Associated Press)

Supporters rally for Thaçi

More than 13,000 people, the majority of them Kosovo Albanians, are believed to have died during the insurgency, when Kosovo was still a province of Serbia under then-strongman president Slobodan Milosevic.

Thousands of Kosovars gathered in the capital Pristina on Sunday in protest at the trial, and hundreds rallied outside the court in The Hague on Monday, holding banners with Thaçi's image and chanting "KLA" in support of the independence movement.

In Pristina, resident Nazmi Kelmendi said on Monday that "not only is the just war of the KLA being judged, the state of Kosovo is also on trial."

Lawyers for the alleged victims of the four co-defendants told the court that the people they represent were a diverse cross-section of Kosovo society: "teachers, policemen, farmers, builders who were abducted at gunpoint."

"For each of them there was one day that changed their lives forever, or in too many cases, ended their lives," the victims' legal representative, Simon Laws, said.

WATCH | Rising tensions between Kosovo, Serbia:

Kosovo shuts main border with Serbia over rising tensions Duration 2:16 Kosovo formally closed its main border with Serbia, one day after Serbia announced its military is on high alert amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Lengthy trial possible

Judges adjourned the hearing later in the afternoon after the statement from victims' lawyers. Before leaving the courtroom, Thaçi waved to the leadership of his political party seated in the public gallery above.

Proceedings will resume on Tuesday with the opening statement of Thaçi's lawyer.

The trial is likely to be lengthy as prosecutors said they would need two years to present their evidence.

Thaçi resigned as president shortly after his indictment in November 2020 and was transferred to detention in The Hague.

During his time as a KLA leader and prominent politician, Thaçi worked closely with many Western leaders. Joe Biden, when he was U.S. vice-president, called him "the George Washington of Kosovo," and Thaçi was en route to a meeting at Donald Trump's White House when his indictment was announced.

"Your allies are being put on trial!" read one protest banner in the rally outside The Hague court.

Proceedings began two weeks after the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, the International Criminal Court, also based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the alleged crime of deporting Ukrainian children.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, seated in the Netherlands and staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against ex-KLA guerrillas.

Many Kosovars believe the tribunal is biased against the KLA and fear the court will denigrate its record in paving the way to liberation of Kosovo from repressive Serbian rule.

In this June 1999 photo, Serb police special forces head for an area where fighting is going on between Albanian seperatists and Serb security forces. (Joel Robine/AFP/Getty Images)

The court was created separately from the UN tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), also held in The Hague, which tried and convicted mainly Serbian officials for war crimes in the Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo conflicts.

Milosevic went on trial before the ICTY but he died in 2006 before a verdict was reached.