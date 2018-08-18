Former UN secretary general Kofi Annan dies at age 80

Kofi Annan, one of the world's most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary general, has died. He was 80.

His foundation announced his death in a tweet on Saturday, saying that he died after a short unspecified illness.

Annan, of Ghanaian nationality, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday, two close associates said.

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness... <a href="https://t.co/42nGOxmcPZ">pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ</a> —@KofiAnnan

Annan spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the United Nations. He served two terms as secretary general from Jan. 1, 1997 to Dec. 31, 2006, capped nearly mid-way when he and the UN were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

During his tenure, Annan presided over some of the worst failures and scandals at the world body, one of its most turbulent periods since its founding in 1945.

He became the UN-Arab League special envoy for Syria in February 2012, accepting what he called the "daunting challenge" of trying to negotiate peace. He resigned later that year, frustrated over the lack of progress in ending the violence.

With files from CBC News