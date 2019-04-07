Skip to Main Content
Kirstjen Nielsen to leave role as Trump's Homeland Security Secretary
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is leaving her position, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday, as the administration pursues an overhaul of the department responsible for immigration policy.

Current Customs and Border Protection commissioner Kevin McAleenan to become acting secretary

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is seen during a roundtable on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif., on Friday. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

Her departure was first reported by CBS News, which said it was unclear whether Nielsen's departure would be voluntary.

In another tweet, Trump said Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, would become acting secretary.

Nielsen, 46, has held the position since December 2017. As it includes immigration and customs enforcement, her department is responsible for carrying out some of Trump's most contentious policies as he has sought to cut back on the number of Mexicans and Central Americans entering the United States without proper documentation.

Repeatedly subjected to tough questioning by Democrats in Congress, Nielsen has overseen Trump plans such as his effort to build a wall on the border with Mexico and the separation of migrant children from their families.

Trump insists that the arrival of immigrants across the southern U.S. border constitutes a national emergency.

He recently threatened to close the border, or parts of it, if Congress did not change U.S. laws to fix what he called immigration "loopholes."

