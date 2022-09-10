King Charles officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch

The Accession Council has officially proclaimed King Charles III as Britain's new monarch in a ceremony at St. James's Palace in London.

A council of senior politicians and officials gathered on Saturday for the historic event.

It's the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

The death of the 96-year-old queen on Thursday after 70 years on the throne set in motion long-established and highly choreographed plans for days of mourning and a state funeral that will be held in just over a week.

The death of Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has drawn an outpouring of tributes from at home and around the globe.

King Charles reads declaration

Charles, 73, succeeded his mother immediately on Thursday but an Accession Council made up of hundreds of politicians, bishops and senior civil servants proclaimed his succession on Saturday at a ceremony with officials in traditional heraldic clothing.

The ceremony is being held at the historic St. James's Palace just down the road from Buckingham Palace.

Charles is accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William. William is now heir to the throne and known by the title Charles long held, Prince of Wales.

London's Lord Mayor and aldermen also are invited, along with high commissioners from realms within the Commonwealth. High Commissioner for Canada Ralph Goodale will attend.

The proclamation will be accompanied by gun salutes and heralds who travel to Mansion House in the City of London where it will be read at the Royal Exchange.

The proclamation will be read publicly in the other capital cities of the United Kingdom — Edinburgh in Scotland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cardiff in Wales — and at other locations, too.

A ceremony to proclaim the King as Canada's new sovereign will take place at 10 a.m. at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Although he is already king, Charles's coronation will take place at a later date — and the timing for that is not yet clear. There was a 16-month gap between Elizabeth becoming queen in 1952 and her coronation in 1953.