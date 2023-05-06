King Charles III to be crowned amid pomp and pageantry

King Charles III, a man who waited almost 74 years to become King, will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey with all the pomp and pageantry Britain can muster.

Westminster Abbey buzzed with excitement and was abloom with fragrant flowers and colourful hats as guests began to arrive two hours before the ceremony.

Streaming into the abbey were celebrities such as Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Lionel Richie, alongside politicians, judges in wigs, soldiers with gleaming medals attached to red tunics and members of the House of Lords in their red robes.

About 4,000 troops will march to Buckingham Palace in the post-ceremony procession, making it Britain's biggest military parade in 70 years. Bringing up the rear will be the newly crowned King and Queen in a 261-year-old carriage gilded from nose to tail in glittering gold.

Tens of thousands of people amassed in central London in the rain, and loud cheers erupted among wellwishers lining The Mall, the grand avenue leading to the palace, as Charles and Camilla were seen waving from within their Bentley as their motorcade arrived at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, begin their journey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London ahead of the coronation. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

The couple then left the palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on a journey to Westminster Abbey, where they will be crowned.

Meanwhile at the abbey, many politicians and celebrities have arrived and taken their seats. Musicians have started warming up ahead of the ceremony, which is due to begin at 11 a.m. local time.

On the left, Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her husband Whit Fraser join Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau as they walk to Westminster Abbey for the coronation. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The anti-monarchy group Republic said several of its members, including chief executive Graham Smith, have been arrested near Trafalgar Square in central London as they prepared to protest the coronation.

On the south side of the square, thousands swelled behind the mental fencing along the procession route. In the middle of the crowd, dozens of anti-monarchy protesters, who held tall yellow banners that read "not my king" which they frequently chanted.

Police in central London confront anti-monarchy protesters on Saturday. (Briar Stewart/CBC)

Some of those in the crowd shouted back, "Yes, he is," or "My king, and I am proud of him."

Thousands decked out in their finest Union Jack attire, along with rain coats and ponchos easily drowned out the noise from the protest, but were irritated that the demonstrators were taking up prime space and blocking whatever view their was with their flags.

"They can protest, but they can't hold their flag," shouted Karen from Devon, southwest England.

'People will stop and stare'

"Even in a world where people are sated with on-demand entertainment, people will stop and stare," said Michael Cole, a former BBC royal correspondent, "because it will be a spectacular procession and a ritual, a ceremony, unlike anything that occurs anywhere in the world."

But like the best dramas, it's a show with a message.

For 1,000 years and more, British monarchs have been crowned in grandiose ceremonies that confirm their right to rule. Although the King no longer has executive or political power, he remains the U.K.'s head of state and a symbol of national identity.

An anti-monarchy protester holds a sign in central London ahead of the coronation service on Saturday. (Briar Stewart/CBC)

At a time when double-digit inflation is making everyone in the U.K. poorer and people who want to ditch the monarchy for a republic are preparing to protest with shouts of "not my king," Charles is keen to show that he can still be a unifying force in a multicultural nation that is very different from the one that greeted his mother.

So this will be a shorter, less formal affair than the three-hour coronation for Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1953, Westminster Abbey was fitted with temporary stands to boost the seating capacity to more than 8,000, aristocrats wore crimson robes and coronets, and the coronation procession meandered eight kilometres through central London so an estimated three million people could cheer for the glamorous 25-year-old Queen.

Pared-down ceremony

Organizers have cut Charles's service to less than two hours and sent out 2,300 invitations. Aristocrats have been told to avoid ceremonial dress and the procession will travel a shorter, direct route back to Buckingham Palace from the abbey. This follows Charles's instructions for a pared-down ceremony as he seeks to create a smaller, less expensive royal machine for the 21st century.

Built around the theme "Called to Serve," the coronation service will begin with one of the youngest members of the congregation — a Chapel Royal chorister — greeting the King. Charles will respond by saying, "In His name and after His example, I come not to be served but to serve."

Mounted police officers can be seen on The Mall ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday in London, England. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The moment is meant to underscore the importance of young people — and is a new addition in a service laden with the rituals through which power has been passed down to new monarchs throughout the centuries.

But it is not the only innovation.

Charles has scrapped the traditional moment at the end of the service when nobles were asked to kneel and pledge their loyalty to the king. Instead, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will invite everyone in the abbey and people watching on television to swear "true allegiance" to the monarch.

The pledge has sparked debate in Britain, with some observers suggesting it was a tone-deaf effort to demand public support for Charles. Welby responded by saying it wasn't a command and people can decide for themselves whether to take part.

Will the public show up?

The public's response to Charles, though, during the service and along the parade route, is key, said George Gross, a visiting research fellow at King's College, London and an expert on coronations.

"None of this matters if the public don't show up,'' Gross said. ''If they don't care, then the whole thing doesn't really work. It is all about this interaction.''

And today's public is very different from the audience that saw Elizabeth crowned.

More than 11,000 police officers have been deployed across London. (Briar Stewart/CBC)

Almost 20 per cent of the population now come from ethnic minority groups, compared with less than one per cent in the 1950s. More than 300 languages are spoken in British schools, and less than half of the population describe themselves as Christian.

Although organizers say the coronation remains a "sacred Anglican service," the ceremony will for the first time include the active participation of other faiths, including representatives of the Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh traditions.