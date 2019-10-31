The South Korean government said Tuesday no unusual activity has been detected in North Korea after unconfirmed reports described leader Kim Jong-un as in fragile condition after heart surgery.

But the possibility of high-level instability raised troubling questions about the future of a nuclear-armed state that has been steadily building an arsenal meant to threaten the U.S. mainland amid stalled talks between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The presidential Blue House says it had no information about the rumours on Kim's health. Speculation often surfaces about North Korea's leadership based on attendance at important state events. Kim, who is in his mid-30s, missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung on April 15, the country's most important holiday.

At his last public appearance, he presided over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on April 11, discussing preventive measures against the coronavirus and electing his sister as an alternate member of the bureau. However, state media reported Kim sent greetings to Syrian President Bashar Assad last week and a "birthday spread" to a North Korean woman who turned 100 on Monday.

"We have no information to confirm regarding rumours about Chairman Kim Jong-un's health issue that have been reported by some media outlets. Also, no unusual developments have been detected inside North Korea," Blue House spokesman Kang Min-seok said in the statement.

The presidential office later said Kim is believed to be staying at an unspecified location outside of Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, with some close confidants. It said Kim appeared to be normally engaged with state affairs and there wasn't any unusual movement or emergency reaction from North Korea's ruling party, military or cabinet.

No official confirmation of surgery, complications

Conservative South Korean lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the National Assembly's foreign affairs and unification committee, said he was told by unspecified non-government sources that Kim had surgery for cardiovascular problems. But an official from Seoul's National Intelligence Service, who didn't want to be named, citing office rules, said the spy agency couldn't confirm whether Kim had surgery.

A U.S. official said the White House was aware before the reports appeared late Monday that Kim's health might be precarious. The official said the U.S. had information that Kim may have undergone surgery and that complications may have rendered him "incapacitated or worse." But, the official stressed that the U.S. had nothing to confirm the surgery had taken place or that any complications had occurred.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a pursuit assault plane group under the Air and Anti-Aircraft Division in this undated image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) earlier this month. (KCNA/Reuters)

"We just don't know," said the official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The original CNN report had cited an anonymous U.S. official who said Kim was in bad shape after an unspecified surgery. Later, another US official told the same network that the concerns about Kim's health are credible but the severity is hard to assess.

Sister has influence

It's unclear what would happen if Kim is sidelined by health problems or dies. Still less than a decade into Kim's rule, North Korea has yet to give any meaningful indication of who would succeed him as leader.

Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea, said political upheaval would be unlikely as Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, is already exercising significant influence within the government, and most members of North Korea's leadership share an interest with the Kim family in maintaining the North's system.

However, Koh Yu-hwan, a North Korea expert at Seoul's Dongguk University and a policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, sees the possibility of a violent power struggle.

While Kim Yo Jong would most likely emerge as leader during a transitional period, other members of the top elite could try to reduce her to a figurehead while making important decisions from the shadows, Koh said.

North Korea has seen similar power struggles that ended with bloody purges during its seven decades of Kim family rule. Kim Jong-un's 2013 execution of his uncle and mentor, Jang Song Thaek, who was accused of treason and corruption, was seen as a major step in consolidating his rule.

Hong Min, a senior analyst at Seoul's Korea Institute for National Unification, said North Korea once Kim is gone could be ruled by a collective leadership from the ruling party's elite, similar to the post-Stalin Soviet Union. While it is perhaps too early to seriously contemplate Kim's potential demise considering his age, his supposed heart issues and other health problems could become increasing factors in the years ahead, Hong said.

Robert O'Brien, the U.S. national security adviser, said the Trump administration is monitoring the reports about Kim's health "very closely." O'Brien said Tuesday during a television interview with Fox News Channel that North Korea is "parsimonious with the information they provide about many things, including the health of Kim Jong-un, so we're monitoring these developments closely."

Kim In-chul, spokesperson for South Korea's Foreign Ministry, said Seoul and Washington are maintaining close communication but didn't provide a direct answer when asked whether the allies exchanged any meaningful intelligence about Kim's health.

Outside governments and media have a mixed record on tracking developments among North Korea's ruling elite, made difficult by Pyongyang's stringent control of information about them.

In 2016, South Korea media quoted intelligence officials as saying Kim Jong-un had had a former military chief executed for corruption and other charges. But North Korea's state media months later showed Ri Yong Gil alive and serving in new senior posts.

Kim's absence from state media often triggers speculation. In 2014, Kim vanished from the public eye for nearly six weeks before reappearing with a cane. South Korea's spy agency said days later that he had a cyst removed from his ankle.

Kim, believed to be 36, took power upon his father's death in December 2011 and is the third generation of his family to rule the nuclear-armed country.

Kim met President Donald Trump three times in 2018 and 2019 and had summits with other Asian leaders as he pursued diplomacy in hopes of ending crippling sanctions and getting security guarantees. But he maintained his right to a nuclear arsenal and most diplomacy has stalemated since.