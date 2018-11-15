Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi killing

Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor is recommending the death penalty for five people charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Al-Mojeb told reporters in a rare news conference in Riyadh on Thursday that Khashoggi's killers had set in motion plans for the killing on Sept. 29, three days before he died inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

The prosecutor said the highest-level official behind the killing is Saudi former deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri, who has been fired for ordering Khashoggi's forced return.

The prosecutor said 21 people are now in custody, with 11 indicted and referred to trial.

Turkey has blamed the highest ranks of power in Saudi Arabia for Khashoggi's death, saying the kingdom sent an assassination squad for him.