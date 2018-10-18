Turkish investigators search Saudi Consulate premises again

Turkish investigators searched the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul overnight as part of a probe into Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, while U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not want to abandon his Saudi ally over the missing journalist.

The crime scene team left the Saudi Consulate early on Thursday after searching the building and consular vehicles, a Reuters witness said. They used bright lights to illuminate the garden, although it was unclear what they were doing.

Earlier, investigators spent nearly nine hours in the Saudi consul's residence before leaving, as did Saudi investigators. The search by the Turkish team included the roof and garage and the deployment of a drone over the area.

Turkish officials have said they believe Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was critical of the authoritarian kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was murdered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and his body removed.

The Saudis have denied the allegations.

Purported torture and interrogation

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was waiting for a full report on what had happened to Khashoggi from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whom he sent to Saudi Arabia and Turkey to meet officials over Khashoggi's disappearance. Trump and Pompeo are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Trump, who has forged closer ties with Saudi Arabia and the 33-year-old crown prince, said the United States has asked Turkey for any audio or video evidence.

A man reads the Yeni Safak newspaper in a cafe in Ankara on Wednesday. The headline reads 'This is how Khashoggi was slaughtered.' (Burhan Ozbilici/Associated Press)

Turkish sources have told Reuters the authorities have an audio recording indicating Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate. He has not been seen since entering the building.

Turkey's pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper published on Wednesday what it said were details from audio recordings that purported to document Khashoggi's torture and interrogation.

U.S., Europe have received no graphic evidence

The newspaper said Khashoggi was killed within minutes and his torturers severed his fingers during the interrogation. His killers later beheaded and dismembered him, it said.

Turkey has not shared with the U.S. government or European allies graphic audio or video evidence, seven U.S. and European security officials told Reuters. The United States and allies have collected some intelligence through their own sources and methods, which partly confirms news reports based on leaks of audio recordings, four of the sources said.

Turkish officials say they fear that Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist who had been in living self-imposed exile in the United States, was killed and dismembered after he entered the consulate. (Hasan Jamali/Associated Press)

A New York Times report cited a senior Turkish official confirming the details published by Yeni Safak. Two Turkish government officials contacted by Reuters declined to confirm the report.

U.S. media outlets have reported that Riyadh, despite its earlier denials of involvement, will acknowledge that Khashoggi was killed in a botched interrogation. Trump has speculated without providing evidence that "rogue killers" could be responsible.