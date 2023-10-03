Hard-right conservatives vote out fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy as U.S. House Speaker

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history.

The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy's chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the "motion to vacate," drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership

