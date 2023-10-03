Content
World·Breaking

Hard-right conservatives vote out fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy as U.S. House Speaker

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history.

The Associated Press ·
A person in a suit is seen from the chest up.
Republican Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. McCarthy was later voted out of the position by Democrats and a handful of hard-right conservative Republicans. (J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press)

The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

McCarthy's chief rival, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, brought forward the "motion to vacate," drawing together more than a handful of conservative Republican critics of the speaker and many Democrats who say he is unworthy of leadership

now