Floods in southern India kill 164 as survivors evacuated from rooftops

Rescue workers use helicopters and boats to evacuate hundreds of people stranded on rooftops following unprecedented flooding that has led to the deaths of over 160 people in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

With torrential rains stopping on Friday, thousands of rescuers worked quickly to shift the marooned people to 1,200 state-run camps where more than 150,000 people already have taken shelter.

Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides, and home and road bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination with beautiful beaches.

State officials have put the death toll since Aug. 8 at 164.

Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September.