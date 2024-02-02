3 dead, 280 injured in Nairobi after gas cylinders explode and resulting fire spreads

A truck carrying gas cylinders exploded in Kenya's capital, killing at least three people and injuring hundreds more, according to officials.

Liquid petroleum gas cylinders on a truck exploded in an illegal depot in a residential area of Nairobi, Kenya, killing at least three people and injuring 280 others, officials said Friday. The death toll was expected to rise.

The depot had twice been demolished, and the owner had been charged in court and found guilty for operating an illegal gas refilling business in May, but still continued to operate, officials said.

At least 24 people were critically injured, the Kenya Red Cross said, after a huge fireball erupted from the gas depot.

Some gas cylinders were thrown hundreds of metres, sparking separate fires in the neighbourhood.

An image from drone-shot video shows fires burning in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday. (The Associated Press)

Witnesses said they heard a sound they suspected was gas leaking before at least two explosions and the fire, which broke out at around 11.30 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Cellphone videos taken by witnesses showed the fireball erupting right next to apartment buildings. People were heard screaming.

Many people indoors

Many residents were likely inside their homes when the fire reached their houses in the Mradi area of the Nairobi neighborhood of Embakasi, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said.

Firefighters battle a blaze in Nairobi's Embakasi neighbourhood on Friday. (Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images)

A gas cylinder sent flying through the air set off a fire that burned down a nearby garment and textile warehouse, he said. Several other vehicles and businesses were damaged by the blaze.

At the scene after daybreak, houses and shops were burned out. The roof of a four-storey residential building about 200 metres from the scene of the explosion was broken by another flying gas cylinder. Electric wires lay on the ground.

Nothing remained in the burned-out gas depot except the shells of several trucks.

Police and the Kenya Red Cross reported three deaths and that number may rise, said Wesley Kimeto, the Embakasi police chief.

The government said that 280 people were taken to several hospitals with injuries. At least 25 of the injured were children.