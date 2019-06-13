Federal watchdog agency recommends firing Kellyanne Conway for repeatedly violating U.S. law

Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, repeatedly violated U.S. law by making political comments while serving in the White House and should be removed from the federal workforce, the Office of Special Counsel said on Thursday.

"Given that Ms. Conway is a repeat offender and has shown disregard for the law, OSC recommends that she be removed from federal service," for comments made in television interviews and social media posts, the office said in a statement.

The federal watchdog agency said Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

A White House spokesperson called the OSC's actions "deeply flawed." The office is unrelated to special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

Career government officials found to have violated the Hatch Act can be fired, suspended or demoted, and fined up to $1,000 US.

Conway has been an unwavering defender of Trump on cable news.