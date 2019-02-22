Skip to Main Content
Trump picks ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft as his new UN envoy
Trump picks ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft as his new UN envoy

U.S. President Donald Trump announces U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft is his new choice for UN envoy.

Craft has done 'outstanding job' as ambassador to Canada, Trump tweets

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft speaks at a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa in October 2017. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

U.S. President Donald Trump has picked Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

In a pair of tweets Friday, Trump praised Craft for the job she's done representing the U.S.

Two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that Trump had been advised that Craft's confirmation would be the smoothest of the three candidates he had been considering to fill the job last held by Nikki Haley.

Trump's first pick to replace Haley, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, withdrew from consideration last weekend.

