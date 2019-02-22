Trump picks ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft as his new UN envoy

U.S. President Donald Trump has picked Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

In a pair of tweets Friday, Trump praised Craft for the job she's done representing the U.S.

....Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family! —@realDonaldTrump

Two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that Trump had been advised that Craft's confirmation would be the smoothest of the three candidates he had been considering to fill the job last held by Nikki Haley.

Trump's first pick to replace Haley, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, withdrew from consideration last weekend.