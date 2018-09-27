'I am terrified': Key moments from Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh's Senate testimony

Christine Blasey Ford said she was "terrified" to be speaking at a hearing before the U.S. Senate judiciary committee on Thursday but felt it was her "civic duty" to come forward.

The 51-year-old psychology professor's decades-old allegations about being sexually assaulted by a young Brett Kavanaugh have gripped Washington and sent the Supreme Court nominee's approval process into a tailspin after they were first published in the Washington Post over 10 days ago.

Ford alleges that a drunken, 17-year-old Kavanaugh forced her down on a bed, groped her and tried to take off her clothes during a high school gathering in the summer of 1982. She was 15 at the time.

Two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, have since publicly made sexual misconduct claims against the U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

Kavanaugh has denied all allegations.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied Ford's allegations and said he has been the subject of a Democratic smear campaign. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Christine Blasey Ford's testimony

I thought Brett was going to accidently kill me.

Ford started her testimony with her voice breaking, visibly nervous to be speaking. She read from an opening statement that ran just under 20 minutes.

"I am here today not because I want to be — I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school," she said.

She outlined her experience growing up in an affluent Maryland suburb in the late '70s and '80s, explaining that students at her all-girls school often socialized with students at the local all-boys schools, at parties, as well as at the area's country clubs.

Christine Blasey Ford tells the U.S. Senate judiciary committee how the alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh unfolded one night in 1982. 1:39

It was in this setting, she said, where she met Brett Kavanaugh, "the boy who sexually assaulted me." The two didn't know each other well, she said, but they attended a number of the same parties.

That included one "small gathering" in the summer of 1982 where she said the assault took place. She admitted she had forgotten a few of the details, like how she arrived, the location of the gathering, and how she got home.

After drinking one beer, she said she went upstairs to use the restroom and was instead "pushed from behind" into a bedroom across the hall. Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, entered the room and locked the door behind them, she said.

She said she was pushed onto the bed and groped by a "very inebriated" Kavanaugh, who tried to remove her clothes, but struggled, in part due to the one-piece bathing suit she was wearing beneath her clothing.

"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling. This is what terrified me the most and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe and I thought Brett was going to accidently kill me."

Ford said she eventually was able to get up and run across the hall to the bathroom, waiting until the two boys went downstairs before leaving.

Ford also said she didn't tell her parents of the incident and very few friends over the years. Specific details were never shared until May 2012, when she spoke of them during couples therapy.

Ford describes the support and threats she's received since going public with her allegation:

Christine Blasey Ford tells the Senate judiciary committee about the public reaction to her allegation that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s. 1:55

'Absolutely not' a case of mistaken identity

Ford was asked twice if she could be mistaken about Kavanaugh's identity, with both questions coming from Democratic senators on the panel.

"So this could not be a case of mistaken identity?" the committee's top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, asked at one point.

Ford replied: "Absolutely not"

Later, when asked a similar question about her "degree" of certainty that it was a young Kavanaugh who assaulted her, Ford responded simply:"100 per cent."

'Uproarious laughter'

In her opening statement, Ford said she remembered Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, "drunkenly laughing" during the alleged assault.

But she returned to that point later, when responding to a question from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, who asked for her strongest memory of the incident.

"Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter," said Ford, who is a research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University. "The uproarious laughter between the two and their having fun at my expense."

She also recalled being underneath one of them while both laughed. "Two friends having a really good time with one another."

When asked about her strongest memory of the alleged incident, Ford recalled it was her attackers' laughter 0:57

Brett Kavanaugh's testimony

There has been a frenzy to come up with something — anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious — that will block a vote on my nomination.​

Kavanaugh's blistering opening statement was a marked departure from Ford's subdued comments, with the Supreme Court nominee delivering an incensed denial of the allegations, saying he's "never sexually assaulted anyone — not in high school, not in college, not ever."

Kavanaugh — who was combative at times and tearful at others — argued that the 10-day delay between the emergence of the allegations and Thursday's hearing had "totally and permanently" destroyed his family and his reputation.

"There has been a frenzy to come up with something — anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious — that will block a vote on my nomination. These are last-minute smears, pure and simple," he said.

Trump nominee defends his record, denies assaulting anyone 44:41

He later called his confirmation process a "national disgrace."

Kavanaugh said he was not questioning that Ford may have been assaulted "by some person in some place at some time," but said he was "innocent of this charge."

The 53-year-old judge also outlined his own recollection of his teenage years, saying he was largely focused on academics, sports, church and service.

Fiery exchange over FBI probe

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin pushed for Kavanaugh to call for an FBI investigation into the charges made by "Dr. Ford and others," suggesting that the nomination process should be put on hold until such a probe is complete.

The demand led to an interjection from committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said he wouldn't suspend the hearing regardless of what Kavanaugh said.

Democrat urges Kavanaugh to seek FBI investigation 6:22

But Durbin didn't let up, asking Kavanaugh if he would want an FBI probe — a question the judge didn't directly answer.

"I welcome whatever the committee wants to do because I'm telling the truth," he responded. "I am innocent. I am innocent of this charge."

After a fiery back-and-forth, Kavanaugh said he had wanted a Senate hearing called immediately after the allegations first came to light, calling the demands for an FBI investigation a "phoney question," as the bureau doesn't reach conclusions and instead writes reports.

In the lead-up to this week's hearing, Ford, through her lawyers, had asked for an FBI investigation before testifying, saying it would ensure that "crucial facts" are assessed in a "non-partisan" manner.

Lindsey Graham lashes out

Immediately following Durbin's aggressive exchange with Kavanaugh, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham lashed out at his Democratic colleagues, calling Thursday's hearing "the most unethical sham" he's seen during his time in politics, and suggesting it was a blatant power grab.

"If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us," he said, angrily pointing across the aisle. "What you want to do is destroy this guy's life, hold this seat open, and hope you win in 2020."

He added: "Boy, y'all want power. I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham."

Republican senator says he will vote to confirm Kavanaugh to U.S. Supreme Court 1:21

Graham also used his time to ask a few blunt questions.

"Are you a gang rapist?"

"No," Kavanaugh replied.

"Would you say you've been through hell?" Graham later asked.

"I've been through hell and then some," Kavanaugh responded.

Graham finished by addressing his Republican colleagues, urging them to vote for Kavanaugh, as he intends to.