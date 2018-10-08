Skip to Main Content
Kavanaugh sworn in again during ceremonial event at White House
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been sworn in, again, at an event at the White House, but not before U.S. President Donald Trump slammed the judge's opponents for a "campaign of personal destruction."

Describes his confirmation process as 'contentious and emotional,' but says he has 'no bitterness'

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh participates in his ceremonial public swearing-in with retired justice Anthony Kennedy as U.S. President Donald Trump and Kavanaugh's wife, Ashley, and daughters Liza and Margaret look on. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

New Justice Brett Kavanaugh says the U.S. Supreme Court "is not a partisan or political institution," and is promising to "always be a team player on a team of nine."

The Senate vote approving Kavanaugh's nomination followed a bitter partisan fight that became a firestorm after sexual misconduct allegations emerged. He emphatically denied the allegations.

During a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House this evening, Kavanaugh described the confirmation process as "contentious and emotional" but said he has "no bitterness."

Trump used his introduction of Kavanaugh to slam the judge's opponents. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

Before Kavanaugh's taking of the oath, U.S. President Donald Trump slammed the judge's opponents for a "campaign of personal destruction."

Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family for "the terrible suffering you have been forced to endure."

And he said that "under historic scrutiny," Kavanaugh was "proven innocent."

The other eight justices were all in attendance for Monday's swearing-in by retired justice Anthony Kennedy at an entirely ceremonial event. Kavanaugh officially became a member of the high court Saturday. He already has been at the Supreme Court preparing for his first day on the bench Tuesday.

