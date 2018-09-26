Another woman accuses Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

The lawyer for another woman who is accusing President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual misconduct said Wednesday he had submitted her sworn statement to the Senate's judiciary committee.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti identified his client on Twitter and also posted an email to the committee, as well as what he said was a sworn declaration from the woman outlining her allegations against Kavanaugh involving incidents in the 1980s.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the substance of the woman's allegation.

The allegations from the woman, identified by Avenatti as Julie Swetnick, come on the eve of a special session of the judiciary committee, in which Kavanaugh and another accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will appear separately. Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of a sexual assault that took place at a Maryland party in 1982.

Avenatti's statements, which he hinted were in the offing on Sept. 23, represented a new development in the pitched battle in the U.S. Senate over whether to confirm Kavanaugh, a conservative federal appeals court judge picked by Trump in July, for a lifetime job on the top U.S. court. Three women have now accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. <a href="https://t.co/auuSeHm5s0">pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0</a> —@MichaelAvenatti

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. <a href="https://t.co/QHbHBbbfbE">pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE</a> —@MichaelAvenatti

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called on Kavanaugh to withdraw in light of the sexual misconduct allegations, and said if he does not, an FBI investigation is needed before any Senate vote.

"If our Republican colleagues proceed without an investigation, it would be a travesty for the honour of the Supreme Court and our country," Schumer said in a statement.

The Republican-led committee is planning to vote on the nomination on Friday. If the committee approves Kavanaugh, his nomination then faces a confirmation vote in the full Senate. That vote could happen as early as Tuesday, according to senior Senate Republicans.

'Sexual assault is horrific'

Kavanaugh has denied the accusations of Blasey Ford and another woman, Deborah Ramirez, whose allegations of sexual misconduct were reported earlier this week by The New Yorker.

The committee released Kavanaugh's prepared opening statement on Wednesday, written before the allegations of Avenatti's client. In it, he says "sexual assault is horrific," and that those making allegations deserve to be heard, but he vigorously denies the claims.

"There has been a frenzy to come up with something — anything, no matter how far-fetched or odious — that will block a vote on my nomination," he said.

Kavanaugh reiterated in the statement that he has no plans to withdraw his nomination. He said he has "never sexually assaulted anyone — not in high school, not in college, not ever."

Separately, he responded to the Swetnick allegation: "This is ridiculous and from the twilight zone. I don't know who this and this never happened."

'He's an absolute gem': Trump

Trump, who himself faced allegations of sexual misconduct during the 2016 presidential campaign, again accused Democrats of "a con game" and praised how Republicans have handled Ford's allegation.

"The Republicans could not be nicer, could not be more respectful to the process, certainly could not be more respectful to the woman. And I'm OK with that. I think I might have pushed it forward a lot faster," Trump said, calling Kavanaugh "an absolute gem."

President Donald Trump again defended Kavanaugh's integrity and accused the Democrats of underhanded tactics in light of the recent allegations. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Lawyers for Blasey Ford have given the Senate panel sworn statements from four people aimed at backing up her allegation, it was revealed Wednesday, including her husband.

The allegations against Kavanaugh have endangered his chances of confirmation in the Senate, which Trump's fellow Republicans control by a narrow 51-49 margin. The controversy has unfolded ahead of the Nov. 6 congressional elections in which Democrats seek to take control from the Republicans.

Russell Ford said his wife shared her story during a couples therapy session in 2012.

"I remember her saying that the attacker's name was Brett Kavanaugh, that he was a successful lawyer who had grown up in Christine's home town, and that he was well-known in the Washington, D.C., community," Russell Ford said.

Kavanaugh submits calendar

A long-time friend, Keith Koegler, said that in 2016 Ford told her that as a high school student she was sexually assaulted by a boy who became a federal judge in Washington. Before Trump nominated Kavanaugh in July, Ford and Koegler had an email exchange in which she said she had been referring to Kavanaugh, Koegler said.

Two other friends, Adela Gildo-Mazzon and Rebecca White, said Ford had made similar remarks to them, in 2013 and 2017 respectively, describing an alleged assault by a teenager who later became a federal judge.

This image released by the Senate judiciary committee on Wednesday shows the calendar submitted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (Senate judiciary committee/Associated Press)

Ford has said she remained silent about the alleged assault for years after it occurred. The documents are intended to show committee members that Ford did discuss the incident long before contacting lawmakers in July after Trump nominated Kavanaugh.

This undated photo provided by Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence shows Deborah Ramirez. (Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence via AP) Kavanaugh's legal team has submitted copies of his personal calendar pages from the summer of 1982, when Ford said the alleged incident occurred.

Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, said in an interview published in the Washington Post last week that Kavanaugh attacked her and tried to remove her clothing when both were high school students in Maryland while he was drunk at a party when he was 17 and she was 15.

Ramirez has accused him of exposing his penis and subjecting her to involuntary body contact during a drunken dormitory party during the 1983-84 academic year when both attended Yale University.

Ramirez's lawyer, John Clune, said in interviews on NBC and CBS that she has not been invited to speak to senators but likely would be willing to appear.

Senators will be keenly aware of the impact the potentially explosive hearing on Thursday could have on voters, particularly women, against a backdrop of the #MeToo movement fighting sexual harassment and assault.

Trump on Wednesday faulted Republicans for not pushing the nomination through the Senate, which must confirmation Supreme Court appointments, more quickly.

"They could have pushed it through two and a half weeks ago, and you wouldn't be talking about it right now, which is frankly what I would have preferred. But they didn't do that," Trump told reporters in New York, where he is attending the annual UN gathering of world leaders.

The judiciary committee said on Tuesday it had hired an Arizona sex crimes prosecutor, Rachel Mitchell, to question Ford on behalf of the 11 Republicans on the panel, all men. The decision drew criticism from Democrats, whose 10 committee members include four women, given that senators typically do the questioning themselves.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell referred to Mitchell on Tuesday as a "female assistant," earning criticism on social media.

With files from The Associated Press