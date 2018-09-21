Trump calls out Kavanaugh's accuser by name amid Supreme Court controversy

Abandoning his previous restraint, U.S. President Donald Trump challenged the credibility of the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault on Friday, declaring that if the alleged attack was so terrible she would have reported it to law enforcement.

Trump's change in tone — and apparent shift in tactics — came as Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers negotiated with the Senate judiciary committee on the terms for her possible testimony next week in a dramatic showdown over her accusation that threatens Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! —@realDonaldTrump

Senator Feinstein and the Democrats held the letter for months, only to release it with a bang after the hearings were OVER - done very purposefully to Obstruct & Resist & Delay. Let her testify, or not, and TAKE THE VOTE! —@realDonaldTrump

The president had previously avoided naming Ford or casting doubt on her account. Ford alleges Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky expressed his determination Friday to get Kavanaugh confirmed. He told evangelical activists at the annual Values Voter conference the Senate will "plow right through."

Midterms and #MeToo

The accusation has jarred the 53-year-old conservative jurist's prospects for winning confirmation, which until Ford's emergence last week had seemed all but certain. It has also bloomed into a broader clash over whether women alleging abuse are taken seriously by men and how both political parties address such claims with the advent of the #MeToo movement — a theme that could echo in this November's elections for control of Congress.

Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, above, of sexual assault, may testify against him in front of the Senate judiciary committee under the right conditions, her attorney said. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

With his comment, Trump went against the advice of advisers who had counselled him to stay out of the fray. He has previously defended friends and other men against the claims of women.

Ford has said she didn't tell anyone at the time about the incident. According to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics, a majority of rapes and other sexual assaults are not reported to police.

Trump's tweet could affect Republican support among women going into the midterm elections. It could also threaten Kavanaugh's support with several Republicans — including Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Jeff Flake of Arizona — who have not declared their stances on his nomination. If two Republicans vote against Kavanaugh, his nomination could fail.

In another tweet, Trump, who is in Las Vegas for various events, lauded Kavanaugh:

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. —@realDonaldTrump

Ford is willing to tell her story — but only if an agreement can be reached on "terms that are fair and which ensure her safety," the attorney said. She said Ford needs time to make sure her family is secure, prepare her testimony and travel to Washington. No decisions were reached, the aide said.

Attorney Debra Katz said anew that Ford, 51, a psychology professor in California, has received death threats and has relocated her family to protect their safety.

Ford's preference is to testify to the Senate committee next Thursday. She doesn't want Kavanaugh in the same room, her attorney told the panel's staff in a 30-minute call that also touched on security concerns and other issues, according to a Senate aide. That aide wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Accuser seeking conditions

In addition to security, expected to be provided by Capitol Police, Ford has asked for press coverage of her testimony to be the same as for Kavanaugh. Reporters had assigned seating and were kept separated from the nominee, who was whisked to and from the room.

Ford's attorney said Ford would like to testify first — but that might be complicated. Kavanaugh has already agreed to Monday's scheduled hearing.

The discussions have revived the possibility that the panel will hold an electrifying campaign-season hearing at which both Ford and Kavanaugh can give their versions of what did or didn't happen at a party in the 1980s. Kavanaugh, now a judge on the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, has repeatedly denied Ford's allegation.

Ford has told the panel she would prefer the committee not use outside counsel to question her because that would make it seem too much like a trial, the attorney told the panel. All of the Republicans on the panel are men, and the committee is known to be concerned about the optics of having questions from the Republican side come only from men.