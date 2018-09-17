Kavanaugh accuser said to be willing to testify before U.S. Senate committee

A lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school is willing to tell her story publicly to the Senate panel considering his nomination.

Deborah Katz, who represents Christine Blasey Ford, says her client considers Kavanaugh's actions "attempted rape."

Ford alleges a drunken Kavanaugh groped her and tried to take off her clothes at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s.

Katz told NBC's Today show she "clearly considers this an attempted rape."

Kavanaugh has "categorically" denied the allegations, a denial repeated Monday by the White House.

Katz told ABC's Good Morning America her client is "willing to co-operate" with investigators and the Senate's judiciary committee. She said Ford, a Democrat, isn't politically motivated.

On Fox News on Monday morning, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Ford "should not be insulted and she should not be ignored."

Conway said if Ford is heard by the committee, her testimony "has to be weighed against what we already know, which is that Judge Kavanaugh is a man of character and integrity."

The White House and other Kavanaugh supporters had dismissed the allegation when it was initially conveyed in a private letter.

With a name and disturbing details, the accusation raised the prospect of congressional Republicans defending President Donald Trump's nominee ahead of midterm elections featuring an unprecedented number of female candidates and informed in part by the #MeToo movement.

The Republican-controlled Senate panel, however, still appears committed to a vote on Kavanaugh on Thursday despite the alleged incident just being unearthed publicly in the past week.