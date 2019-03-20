Bosnian Serb leader Karadzic's sentence raised to life for Srebrenica genocide

UN appeals judges in the Netherlands sentenced former Bosnian Serb political leader Radovan Karadzic Wednesday to life in prison for genocide, ending one of the most momentous trials over massacres and other atrocities committed during the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

The judges upheld Karadzic's conviction for genocide over the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 during the Bosnian War but said the 40-year sentence ordered by trial judges was too light given the "sheer scale and systematic cruelty" of the crimes in question.

In March 2016, the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) convicted Karadzic of crimes committed during the break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. Among the offences was the killing of 8,000 Muslim men and boys at Srebrenica.

Dozens of survivors as well as relatives of the victims gathered in both the Hague and in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo to hear the verdict.

Survivors broke into applause after Presiding Judge Vagn Joensen read the new sentence. Karadzic, who had argued that the United Nations court was biased against him, stood impassively.

"Karadzic failed to bring into dispute the first-instance verdict's conclusions about his intent to commit genocide," Joensen said, reading out the panel's decision.

Karadzic, 73, is the highest-ranking person convicted for the crimes during the bloody conflict in multi-ethnic Bosnia, during which Serb, Croat and Muslim Bosnian fighters fought to carve out ethnically pure regions by purging other ethnicities.

Military commander awaits appeal

On appeal, prosecutors sought a life sentence and a second genocide conviction for his alleged role in that policy of targeting non-Serbs across several Bosnian towns in the early years of the 1992-95 war. Judges rejected the request for the second genocide conviction, but upheld Karadzic's conviction on other war crimes and crimes against humanities charges.

Munira Subasic of the Mothers of Srebrenica demonstrates outside the court building in The Hague on Wednesday. Subasic said before the session that anything less than a life sentence for Karadzic would be unjust. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

Wednesday's ruling is final and cannot be challenged on appeal. It will have huge resonance in the former Yugoslavia, especially in Bosnia, where ethnic communities remain divided and Karadzic is still seen as a hero by many Bosnian Serbs.

"In 1992 Radovan Karadzic said that Muslims would disappear," said Munira Subasic of the Mothers of Srebrenica group shortly before the ruling. "Thank God we women and mothers of Srebrenica are here to fight for justice and truth. If he gets anything else than a life sentence, the Yugoslav tribunal will have committed a genocide of justice."

"Justice delayed is better than justice denied": Payam Akhavan recounts efforts that led to the arrests of Slobodan Milosevic, Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic 2:14

In hiding for over a decade after the war, Karadzic was arrested and handed over to the court in July 2008. He will remain in custody at the court's detention centre in The Hague until judges determine where he will serve out his sentence.

An appeal verdict is pending in the case of former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, who was convicted of war crimes and genocide in November 2017 and given life in prison.