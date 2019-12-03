Kamala Harris drops out of 2020 Democratic race to be president

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris has ended her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

In an email to supporters, she said it was one of the hardest decisions of her life.

"But I want to be clear with you," she wrote, "I am still very much in this fight. And I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for The People. All the people."

Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to regain the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.

Harris, 55, positioned herself as a unifying candidate who could energize the party's base of young, diverse progressives while also appealing to more moderate voters.

Yet after climbing into double digits in opinion polls following a strong debate performance in June, Harris slid out of the top tier in recent months and lags behind leading candidates' fundraising hauls.

Harris was once considered among the top tier of candidates in the crowded Democratic field but saw her campaign eclipsed by rivals such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

She had been heavily focusing on the state of Iowa.

She'll remain California's junior senator; her term ends in 2022.