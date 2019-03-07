Blasts in Kabul hit near ceremony attended by top officials

Several explosions struck Thursday outside a ceremony in Kabul attended by Afghanistan's chief executive and the former president, both of whom were unharmed, officials said.

There was conflicting information as to the casualty figures immediately following the blasts.

A short while later, Health Ministry official Mohaibullah Zaeer said an initial check of Kabul's hospitals revealed three people have been killed and 32 wounded in the attack, but he said the figures were not final.

Earlier, another official, who was at the ceremony, told reporters that seven people were killed and at least 10 were wounded. He spoke on condition of anonymity. The different accounts on the casualties could not immediately be reconciled.

There was also no claim of responsibility for the explosions.

Nusrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said the blasts were due to mortar shells being fired and one person has been arrested. Rahimi declined to answer questions on casualties.

The ceremony was commemorating the 1995 death of prominent minority Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari, who was killed by the Taliban. Afghanistan's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai attended the gathering.

There were hundreds of people at the ceremony, said Azizullah Amini, who was in the audience at the commemoration, held at a huge hall on the western edge of Kabul, in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood.

Amini told The Associated Press he heard at least four explosions and the hall shook as if something was slamming into the ground outside the building. The ceremony quickly ended as people were rattled by the blasts.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria stage near-daily attacks across Afghanistan, including in the capital of Kabul.

The ISIS affiliate has in the past often targeted the ethnic Hazaras, a mainly Shia Muslim minority in Sunni majority Afghanistan. ISIS has declared war on Shias, considering them heretics and attacking their mosques and educational institutions.

The militant group has often struck in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood, where Hazaras dominate. The Taliban, by contrast, has distanced itself from attacks on Shias in Afghanistan.