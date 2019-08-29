James Comey broke FBI rules with leak, but didn't share classified info: report

The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey despite an internal investigation that found he improperly leaked information to the news media, the department's Office of Inspector General said on Thursday.

The inspector general's office, which serves as the agency's internal watchdog, said Comey shared a handwritten memo with a friend — a law professor at Columbia University — who described it to the New York Times, in an effort by Comey to pressure the Justice Department to launch an independent investigation into his conversations with President Donald Trump.

The memo described a private conversation in which Trump allegedly asked Comey to drop the FBI's investigation into his then-national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Flynn has since pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian officials.

Comey decided to share the contents of the memo after Trump fired him in May 2017.

The Inspector General's report said that while that memo did not contain classified material, Comey set a dangerous example when he shared sensitive information to create public pressure for official action.

"Were current or former FBI employees to follow the former Director's example and disclose sensitive information in service of their own strongly held personal convictions, the FBI would be unable to dispatch its law enforcement duties properly," the report said.

The department has already decided not to prosecute Comey over the matter.

The report concluded that Comey "set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees."

Comey himself noted on Twitter that the inspector general found no evidence that Comey or his lawyers had ever shared any classified information with the news media.

"I don't need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a 'sorry we lied about you' would be nice," he wrote.

He also added: "And to all those who've spent two years talking about me "going to jail" or being a "liar and a leaker" — ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president."

Trump, who has continually accused Comey and others of a politically motivated prosecution into his campaign team's contacts with Russian officials, has yet to comment.

But Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter who represents Ohio in the House of Representatives, sent out a statement on behalf of House Republicans, interpreting the report as a major rebuke of Comey.

Comey's No. 2 at the FBI in 2017, Andrew McCabe, drew heavy criticism from an inspector general report on a separate matter, and the Justice Department is said to have not yet concluded whether to indict McCabe.

McCabe was fired by the 2018 in FBI just weeks before his retirement date, and has sued the agency, among others.