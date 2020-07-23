Watchdog to review conduct of U.S. federal agents in Portland, Washington protests

The U.S. Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that it will review the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Ore., and Washington, following concerns from members of Congress and the public.

The watchdog investigation will examine use-of-force allegations in Portland, where the city's top federal prosecutor and mayor have publicly complained.

In Washington, investigators will look at the training and instruction provided to the federal agents who responded to protest activity at Lafayette Square, near the White House.

Among the questions being studied are whether the agents followed Justice Department guidelines, including on identification requirements and in the deployment of chemical agents and use of force.

The investigation was announced amid ongoing unrest in Portland, where Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal agents as he stood outside the courthouse there.